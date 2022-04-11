AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 11TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 11TH: 32°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:44 PM

Frontal boundary pushing through the region brings our next chance for rainfall late Monday evening and overnight. Building clouds into Monday evening, then spotty showers arriving shortly after sunset. Rainfall totals staying light, generally 0-.25″ or less. Cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Lingering showers early Tuesday morning. High pressure builds in briefly, which helps to dry us out and leads to decreasing clouds. Some sunshine for the afternoon and a northwesterly breeze. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 60s. Increasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Active weather returns for midweek. Spotty showers around Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm possible as a warm front lifts into the region. Otherwise, broken clouds and highs near 70 degrees. Overnight lows into the 50s. Cold front follows on Thursday. Mainly cloudy and breezy, but mild ahead of the cold front. Highs near 70 degrees. Cold front moves through, which brings the chance for afternoon and early evening showers. Some instability present, so thunderstorms also possible for the late day. Drying out for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. High pressure builds in for the end of the workweek. Dry Friday with some sunshine. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Saturday as another front moves through the region. Highs into the 50s. Northwest wind Sunday in favor of stray-lake enhancement. Slight chance for showers to end the weekend. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Mainly dry start to early next week.

TUESDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter