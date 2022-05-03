AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3RD: 39°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Frontal system moving into the region late day Tuesday. Light showers or sprinkles possible before sunset, then chance for scattered showers increases for late evening and overnight. Weak instability present overnight, which may bring a quick rumble of thunder to the area. Downpour possible with any thunderstorm that may develop, but overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Scattered showers likely for Wednesday morning as low pressure slowly moves east off the coast. Wrap around moisture brings the chance for additional light showers through the afternoon. Staying breezy with winds turning southwest to northwest. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon and highs near 60 degrees. High pressure begins to build into the region overnight, which will help dry us out and decrease cloud cover. Fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Staying dry through Thursday. Upper-level moisture leading to mid and high-level clouds for the day. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Lows near 40 degrees. Low pressure moving to our south Friday and Saturday brings the chance for showers as we end the workweek and start the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday near 60 degrees. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: SHOWERS LINGER. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

