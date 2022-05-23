AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 23RD: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 23RD : 45°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north Monday. Upper-level moisture from the low pressure system allowing for mid and high level clouds to stick around Monday evening and overnight, but dry weather will hold. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure still control Tuesday, but slowly moving east. Limited sunshine as stubborn clouds try to hold over the region. Limited moisture, so a few sprinkles may be felt. Most of the area staying dry, though. Southerly winds helping our temperatures to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs, near average for this time of the year. Intervals of clouds overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather on repeat Wednesday. Limited sunshine, but dry weather continues. Seasonable with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Clouds stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Frontal system moving in for the end of the workweek. Mainly cloudy Thursday with a chance for late day showers. Highs near 70 degrees. Chance for showers continues overnight, then showers likely Friday. Cold front moving through may help with an afternoon thunderstorm. Breezy and highs into the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers for the overnight. Lows into the 50s to near 60 degrees. At this early vantage points, models not agreeing on how the holiday weekend will play out, whether or not the frontal system lingers over the region. For now, keeping a chance for a few showers Saturday, then a slight chance for showers Sunday into early next week. Highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter