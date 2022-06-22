AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22ND: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

*Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until late Wednesday night.*

Frontal system impacting the region midweek. Warm front creating hot and humid conditions through Wednesday afternoon. Cold front pushing into the region from the west late day bringing slow moving thunderstorms to the area for late afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms will be slow moving, crossing the Twin Tiers from west to east, with plenty of moisture over the region to tap into. Main concern will be for flooding. Average rainfall of of 1-3″ possible through the night, but localized higher amounts expected in any stronger thunderstorm that develops. Strong gusty wind, small hail and frequent lightning also possible in any strong to severe thunderstorm that develops. Heaviest rain will fall through late evening, but becoming lighter around midnight and after. Fog through late and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Second cold front passes Thursday. Cooler and more comfortable for the afternoon with highs into the low to mid 70s. Passing light showers possible for the daytime. High pressure builds into the region overnight into Friday. Drying out for the overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns Friday along with dry conditions. Highs near 80 degrees. High pressure giving us a dry and hot start to the weekend. Highs Saturday into the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late day Sunday and early next week with another cold front moving through the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PASSING SHOWERS POSSIBLE. LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

