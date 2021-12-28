Snow showers return today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 28th: 20°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

We are starting off the day with dry conditions and some broken cloud cover. Clouds will build in throughout the morning and really thicken this afternoon. The building cloud cover is ahead of our next weather system. An area of low pressure moves in this evening and brings some wintry weather. Highs today reach the mid 40s. Snow showers move in around dinner time and stick around into the early overnight hours. As the area of low pressure moves through and off to the east, spotty showers remain but will be light for the remainder of the overnight. Lows tonight drop to near freezing. Dry conditions return for Wednesday but clouds hold strong. Highs for Wednesday are in the mid 40s.

Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday and brings rain showers with it. More of the rain showers come in the morning and become spotty during the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday reach the mid 40s. Dry weather returns for Friday, New Year’s Eve, and we just hang onto the cloud cover. Unsettled weather returns for the new year. Rain showers move in on Saturday and rain and snow showers for Sunday. Temperatures throughout the weekend remain above average into the 40s. Clouds decrease on Monday with some peeks of sunshine returning. More seasonable temperatures also return next week.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW : 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 19

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter