Some flurries possible today, but dry for the first half of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19TH 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 29°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Some of us were waking up to snow on grassy surfaces and also our cars this morning. Snow showers moved through overnight and we will continue to see the chance for some flurries as we head into the late morning and early afternoon. Today will also be more of a mix of sun and clouds type of day with cloud cover eventually starting to really clear out as we head into the evening hours and early overnight. Those lake-effect flurries will also come to an end by the late afternoon and into the early evening. This is due to a change in the wind direction and an area of high pressure moving into the region. Temperatures today rise into the low 40s. Overnight, starting off mostly clear with some high level clouds moving in late. Lows tonight fall into the mid 20s, so a bit of a chilly night. Cloud cover continues to build in heading into Saturday. It will be a dry but cloudy day on Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid 40s. Unsettled weather returns for Sunday. On Sunday, a warm front moves in and brings the chance to see rain showers during the afternoon and evening. At times, a mix may occur but it will generally be a cold rain. Highs on Sunday will be into the upper 40s.

The unsettled weather continues into Monday. Cloud cover sticks with us and so does the chance to see rain and snow showers. This time it will be lake-effect. Highs on Monday rise into the upper 40s. A cold front moves through overnight Monday into Tuesday and drops our highs on Tuesday into the mid 30s. It also brings the chance for some snow showers for Tuesday. As the holiday travel period approaches for Wednesday, it will be dry and cloudy and temperatures rebound into the 40s. Thanksgiving is looking dry as of right now but cloudy. Temperatures on Thanksgiving rise into the 40s again.

Have an amazing day!

​​FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. LINGERING FLURRIES & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

