AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 22°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Some slightly unsettled weather moves through the Twin Tiers today. More details below:

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy for the morning hours. Lake effect snow moves through the region this afternoon due to an area of low pressure from the Great Lakes. Breezy conditions are also likely with wind speeds reaching near 10 MPH. Highs reach the mid 30’s, but will feel more like the mid 20’s because of wind chills.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and breezy for the overnight hours. Chances for lake effect snow are lower. Temperatures drop to the low 20’s, but feel more like the mid teens.

TOMORROW:

Stray lake effect snow may affect the morning and afternoon commutes for Monday. Mostly cloudy and breezy for the rest of the day. Wind gusts could reach 20 MPH. High temperatures climb to the mid 30’s with wind chills in the mid 20’s. Overnight, staying dry and quiet with cloud cover. Lows drop to the upper teens.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Staying dry for much of the workweek. Temperatures stay near average for this time of the year. A change of scenery arrives in the Twin Tiers on Thursday as another strong low pressure system develops in the west coast and flows into the region. A chance of rain and snow is likely for Thursday and Friday. Highs reach the low 40’s for both days. More details will be made available soon, but a repeat of what we have seen in the past few days is possible. Slick roads may be a greater concern, though. Much cooler on Saturday as arctic air rushes in behind a strong cold front. Highs only reach the low 20’s.

SUNDAY: CHANCE LAKE EFFECT SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

MONDAY: AM SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COLD

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter