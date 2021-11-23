Spotty snow showers this morning are followed by some decreasing cloud cover

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 28°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Today has started off mostly clear and dry. Lake-effect snow showers are to the west and north of us currently. The snow showers from Lake Ontario will move through this morning and then we will see decreasing cloud cover behind the snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected from the snow showers that move through. It will just be some flurries. As we head throughout the afternoon, some sunshine will return as we see cloud cover decrease. An area of high pressure builds into the region as we head into this afternoon. Our wind direction changes as this area of high pressure moves into the region which allows for a stop in the lake-effect snow showers. Even with some sunshine this afternoon, highs for the day only reach the upper 30s.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 20s, so it will be quite the chilly night. Mostly clear conditions overnight as that area of high pressure remains in control of our weather. Clear conditions hold for most of Wednesday which is nice for holiday travel. Cloud cover builds in as we head into the evening hours and overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday reach the upper 40s.

For the holiday, cloud cover starts off our day and we stay mostly dry until we head near dinner time. A cold front will move in during the evening and overnight hours of Thursday into Friday. This is why we are dealing with that cloud cover to start our Thursday.

On Friday, we are on the backside of an area of low pressure which gives us a breezy northwest wind. This results in lake-effect snow showers and cloud cover. Heading into the weekend, we deal with dry conditions but hold onto some cloud cover. It will be more of a mix of sun & clouds on Sunday while Saturday is a mostly cloudy day. Lake-effect snow showers are quick to return as we head into Monday morning. These snow showers will generally be in the morning hours. Highs throughout the weekend are in the upper 30s to near 40. Temperatures on Monday also reach near 40.

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN LATE

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOIDY, CHANCE AM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

