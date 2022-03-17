AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 17TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 17TH: 23°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Partly to mostly clear Thursday evening and overnight. Patchy fog developing for late and lows near 40 degrees.

Dry start to Friday, but with increasing clouds. While an isolated shower is possible before sunset, most of the area stays dry. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Frontal system moving in Friday night and for the start of the weekend. Chance for scattered rain showers increases into Friday night. Isolated rumble of thunder possible. Lows near 50 degrees.

Frontal system moving through the region Saturday. Occasional showers continue Saturday and an isolated thunderstorm again possible. While a brief downpour will be possible, overall rainfall amounts won’t be a concern. Breezy and highs Saturday into the low to mid 60s, still mild for this time of the year. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. System pulls east out of the region Sunday, but setting us up for wrap around moisture with a northwest wind. Stray showers possible Sunday. Again breezy and highs near 50 degrees. Slight chance for showers Monday, but most off to a dry start early next week. Temperatures near 50 degrees for afternoon highs.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

