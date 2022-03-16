AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 16TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 16TH: 22°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:15 PM

High pressure providing a quiet Wednesday. Mostly clear for the evening, then mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Low pressure riding up the coast Thursday brings the chance for a stray light shower in the morning and early afternoon. Best chances for any rainfall will be in the Northern Tier. Highs Thursday in the low to mid 60s. Decreasing clouds into the overnight. Lows again near 40 degrees.

Dry start to Friday, but with increasing clouds. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Frontal system moving in Friday night and for the start of the weekend. Chance for rain showers Friday night and occasional showers continue Saturday. While a brief downpour will be possible, overall rainfall amounts won’t be a concern. Northwest winds causing wrap around moisture Sunday, which will allow for the chance for showers to continue before high pressure builds in for the overnight. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees, then highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Windy conditions both afternoons. High pressure in control of the region for early next week. Sunshine returns and temperatures near 50 degrees for afternoon highs.

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

