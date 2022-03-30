AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 30TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 30TH: 28°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:31 PM

Mid and high-level clouds Wednesday evening, then building cloud cover for the overnight. Breezy southerly winds keeping temperatures almost steady through midnight, then helping to warm us up into early Thursday morning. Lows near 40 degrees, but hitting early in the night.

Cold front moves through Thursday afternoon. Spotty showers possible in the morning as a warm front continues to lift through the region. Cold front then moves through from west to east starting in the early afternoon, which will bring a broken line of showers and thunderstorms into the late afternoon and early evening. Any sunshine we see before the cold front moves through will help fuel thunderstorm development. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible with strong winds the main concern, but small hail and heavy rain also possible. Best chances for strong to severe thunderstorm development being into the Northern Tier, but slight chance still possible in the Southern Tier. Otherwise, a mild day ahead of the cold front with a strong southerly wind helping temperatures to near 70 degrees. Winds turn to out of the west/northwest in the wake of the cold front, which will bring the possibility of stray showers for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Temperatures again drop for Friday with highs into the low to mid 40s. Chance for light showers to end the workweek as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Friday night’s lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Best chance at dry weather will be on Saturday. Seasonable with highs near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday. Highs into the 40s. Most of Monday staying dry, but active weather returns for midweek.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

