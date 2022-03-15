AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 15TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 15TH: 22°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Frontal boundary draped over the area Tuesday. Scattered light showers into the evening, then patchy drizzle may linger early overnight. Otherwise, clouds and patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Drying out early Wednesday and decreasing clouds into the afternoon as high pressure takes hold. Some sunshine combined with a southerly wind helping temperatures reach into the low to mid 60s, mild for this time of the year. Clouds move in overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Filtered sunshine for our St. Patrick’s Day. Low pressure riding up the coast brings the chance for a stray shower, but any rainfall staying light and short-lived. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breaks in cloud cover overnight. Lows again near 40 degrees. Dry start to Friday, but with increasing clouds. Highs near 60 degrees. Frontal system moving in Friday night and for the start of the weekend. Chance for rain showers Friday night and occasional showers continue Saturday. Northwest winds causing wrap around moisture Sunday, which will allow for the chance for showers to continue. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees, then highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Windy conditions both afternoons. We could see a little snow mix in Sunday night if temperatures are able to drop enough. If that is the case, any snowfall looks to stay light. Drying out early next week with some sunshine returning.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 29

