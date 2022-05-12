AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 12TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 12TH: 42°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:18 PM

High pressure remaining in control of the region for one more day. Sunshine Thursday afternoon, then mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions for the evening and overnight. Staying dry and mild. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Disturbance approaching the region from our southeast Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the day. Southeast winds ushering in the heat with temperatures warming to near 80 degrees for afternoon highs. Winds also in favor of ushering moisture into the region. Moisture in place along with mild conditions and the disturbance moving in from our southeast, this setting the stage for isolated showers and rumbles of thunder through late day. Chance for isolated rainfall decreases as the sun goes down. Intervals of clouds through the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Warm and muggy conditions with a couple of weak waves rolling through this weekend setting the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late day hours. While a quick downpour is possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows both nights near 60 degrees. Cold front moves through Monday, which brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 70 degrees. Mainly dry through midweek. Temperatures closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

