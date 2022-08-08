AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 8TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 8TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:07 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Staying unsettled for the start of the workweek. Mostly cloudy Monday evening and overnight. Stray showers possible late, mainly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Fog late and staying mild. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Cold front moves through Tuesday. Spotty showers around for the morning and afternoon, coming along with a late day thunderstorm. Any thunderstorm that develops brings the potential for a downpour. Overall flooding risk is low, but isolated flash flooding is possible if heavy rain is able to set up over a poor drainage area. Otherwise, humid and mild. Highs Tuesday near 80 degrees. Mainly dry for the overnight. Fog develops and temperatures fall near 60 degrees for overnight lows.

Front stays to our south Wednesday. Slight chance for a stray shower to linger north into the Twin Tiers, but most of the area stays dry. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80 degrees. Dry overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Weak disturbance with limited moisture moves in Thursday. Passing light shower possible. Highs near 80 degrees. High pressure settles overhead Friday and for the weekend bringing pleasant conditions.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH FOG. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/T-STORMS & HUMID.

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LIGHT PASSING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

