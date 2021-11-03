Stray flurries/sprinkles Thursday, drying out Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 32°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:43 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Lake-effect showers returning Wednesday, but staying light. Winds weaken as the sun goes down, which will put an end to precipitation. Partial clearing, mainly for our eastern counties. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

A light westerly wind continues Thursday. This combined with a weak disturbance will allow for some lake-enhancement. Clouds return into the afternoon and stray flakes/sprinkles possible. Most staying dry, though. Colder than average with highs into the mid to upper 40s. Decreasing clouds overnight and staying dry. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region Friday and continues for the start of the weekend. Sunshine returns along with a slight warming trend. Highs Friday and for the weekend near 50 degrees, closer to normal for this time of the year. Low pressure rides up the coast Sunday and early next week, which will bring some mid and high-level clouds to the area. Staying dry and highs into the 50s. Slight chance for showers returns midweek.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLAKES/DROPS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

