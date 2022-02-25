Stray lake-effect into early Saturday morning, chance for snow showers Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 18°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:53 PM

Stray lake-effect shower or flurry with us Friday evening and overnight as winds continue out of the northwest. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold with lows nearing 10 degrees.

Winds turning to out of the west early Saturday morning, which will push any lake-effect to our north. Dry afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 30 degrees. Dry overnight with decreasing clouds late. Lows into the teens.

Dry start to Sunday, but with increasing clouds. Cold front moves through late day Sunday, which brings the chance for snow showers. Late day snow squalls also possible, which will bring a brief burst of snowfall and low visibility. Windy afternoon and highs into the low to mid 30s. Northwest winds usher colder temperatures in overnight and for the start of the new workweek. Winds will also bring the chance for stray lake-effect into early Monday morning. Sunday night’s lows in the single digits to low teens. Highs Monday near 20 degrees. Chance for showers returns into midweek with a weak system moving through the region.

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. EARLY LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 9

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

