AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 1ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 1ST: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Increasing clouds Monday evening as a warm front moves into the region. Stray shower and rumble of thunder possible late overnight, but overall rainfall staying light. Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Weak cold front moves through Tuesday. Chance for stray showers and an isolated thunderstorm, but overall coverage staying limited. Otherwise, broken clouds and windy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds usher dry air into the region late day into the overnight. Decreasing clouds late day and turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Ridge of high pressure builds over the region midweek. This will lead to mostly sunny conditions Wednesday along with hot temperatures. Highs near 90 degrees, then overnight lows near 70 degrees. Increasing clouds Thursday as a front approaches from the west. Highs into the 90s for the afternoon. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late day and for the overnight, then continues Friday as the front sits over the region. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Active weather continues for the weekend and early next week with on-and-off again chances for rainfall.

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/ISO. STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

