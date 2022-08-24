AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 24TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 24TH: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:55 PM

Weak area of high pressure the main weather-maker midweek. Partly cloudy to mainly clear overnight. Valley fog late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Another weak disturbance skimming the area Thursday brings the chance for stray showers and rumbles of thunder, best chances being in the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, another mainly dry day under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal system moves in Thursday night into Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the workweek, but it won’t be a washout. Best chances for thunderstorms during Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Isolated rainfall may stick around overnight into early Saturday morning. At this early vantage point, looking to stay mainly dry this weekend with just a slight chance for rainfall Sunday. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees, then into the mid to upper 80s for Sunday. Chance for rainfall returns next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

