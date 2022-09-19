AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 48°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:11 PM

Frontal system impacting the region for the start of the workweek. Cold front sweeps through late day Monday. Steady rainfall for the afternoon, then isolated showers continue for the evening and early overnight. Breaks in clouds late with fog developing. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Breezy northwest wind in favor of lake-enhancement Tuesday afternoon. Off to a dry start under partial sun, more clouds over the Southern Tier versus the Northern Tier. Stray showers possible for the early afternoon, mainly for those directly downwind of Lake Ontario. Otherwise, less humid and seasonable for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Dry start to Wednesday with sunshine early in the day. Sunshine combined with a southwest wind helping our temperatures to near 80 degrees for afternoon highs, well above average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds with a cold front pushing rainfall in by sunset. Line of showers and thunderstorms moves through into the overnight with the potential for strong to severe development. Secondary cold front pushes through Thursday. Temperatures dropping just in time for the official start of fall. Highs into the low to mid 60s. High pressure builds in Friday and for the start of the weekend. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Highs Friday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, then into the 60s for highs Saturday. Chance for rainfall again Sunday night into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS. BREAKS IN CLOUDS, FOG

LOW: 54

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

