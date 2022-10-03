AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 43°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Leftover moisture from Ian sitting along the coast for the start of the workweek. Upper-level clouds Monday afternoon, then building clouds for the evening. Slight chance for a shower in the Northern Tier overnight, but most of the area staying dry. Lows near 40 degrees.

Moisture continues to nudge into the Twin Tiers Tuesday, but fighting high pressure to our north. Chance for light showers for the day, best chances again in the Northern Tier. Otherwise, mainly cloudy for most of the area. Farther north and west, mainly Steuben and Schuyler counties, more breaks in cloud cover expected Highs Tuesday near 60 degrees. Lingering rainfall tapers late Tuesday night. Lows near 40 degrees.

High pressure builds in Wednesday. Decreasing clouds through the morning, sunshine returning for the afternoon. Warming up with the help of sunshine. Highs near 70 degrees. Mainly clear for the overnight. Lows in to the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds Thursday, but still mild for this time of the year. Highs near 70 degrees. Frontal system brining cold fronts through for the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns as the cold fronts move through. Windy and cooler end to the workweek. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Stray lake-effect possible into the start of the weekend. Windy and cool Saturday with highs into the 50s. High pressure builds back in for Sunday and early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY

LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT WITH DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

