Stray showers possible Wednesday, cold & windy midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 19°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday evening into the overnight. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Weak cold front moves through the region Wednesday. Winds turning to out of the west/northwest, staying between 10-20 mph through the afternoon. Stray showers possible as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Best chances for showers staying to our north and west, though. Snowfall amounts for those that see showers staying mainly around a trace, but isolated higher amounts possible into western Steuben County. Highs in the low to mid 30s, with wind chill temperatures into the 20s throughout the afternoon. Lingering stray shower into the overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

Filtered sunshine returns Thursday ahead of our next weak wave. Staying dry through the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Fast moving wave brings a chance for snowfall overnight. Accumulations of 1-3″ possible. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Dry most of Friday, but watching a storm system moving in by the overnight. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. At this early vantage point, looking at the potential for a cold rain mixing with wet snow Christmas Eve. night, turning to rain showers on Christmas Day as temperatures warm above freezing. Potential to see a second wave move through overnight with a rain to snow mix into Sunday morning Keeping an eye on the weekend over the next few days as models begin to get a better handle on timing and temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

