AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 25°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain wraps up for the most part Thursday, but stubborn clouds hang on. Sunshine in the near future, but it won’t last for long. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Light moisture sticks around through the overnight. Patchy drizzle to stray light showers through late. Fog continues along with mainly cloudy conditions. Lows near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY:

Little change in temperatures for the day thanks to a weak cold front that moves through. Stray light shower around for the morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with limited to no sunshine. Highs into the low 40s. Clouds gradually clear out overnight into early Friday. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for the end of the workweek. Staying dry and seasonable. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Weak disturbance increases our cloud cover for the overnight and brings the potential for a stray flurry. Lows nearing 20 degrees. Clouds move out by Saturday afternoon. Dry and again seasonable. Highs near 40 degrees. Increasing clouds overnight ahead of a low pressure system that moves in Sunday. This will be a system to watch as temperatures are bordering near freezing. There is potential to see light snow accumulations or more of a wintry mix/rain event. Mainly dry start to the new workweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. PATCHY DRIZZLE & FOG

LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY LIGHT MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS/FLURRIES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter