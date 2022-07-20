AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier until 8 PM Wednesday. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a weak cold front moving into the region. Chance for spotty showers and few isolated rumbles of thunder arriving after midnight continuing into the predawn hours Thursday. Mild and humid with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Second weak front moves through Thursday afternoon brining the potential for spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder through late day. Otherwise, another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds out of the west/southwest for the afternoon with gusts over 25 mph possible. Drier air starts to filter in for the overnight, following the late day cold front. Seeing some clearing and dry conditions for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Weak disturbance Friday brings the potential for pop-up showers and thunderstorms through the late day hours. Isolated strong thunderstorm also possible with gusty winds a concern. Highs again in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Drying out with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds Saturday. Highs near 90 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns overnight as a weak disturbance skims the area. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70s degrees. Cold front slowly moving into the region Sunday increases our chances for showers and thunderstorms through late day. Highs again near 90 degrees. Rainfall may linger Monday before high pressure builds into the region for midweek. Temperatures closer to what we are used to for this time of the year for early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

LOW: 71

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS. POP-UP. SHOWERS T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

