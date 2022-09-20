AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 20TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 20TH: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:09 PM

Surface high pressure builds into the region Tuesday night. Turning mostly clear and cool for the overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. Valley fog late.

Dry start to Wednesday with sunshine early in the day. Sunshine combined with a southwest wind helping our temperatures to near 80 degrees for afternoon highs, well above average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front pushing showers and thunderstorms in by late afternoon and early evening. Potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with large hail, gusty wind and heavy rain all a concern. Scattered showers and thunderstorms then stick around overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Secondary cold front pushes through early Thursday morning. Temperatures dropping just in time for the official start of fall. Highs near 60 degrees. Lake-enhanced showers continue into late day with a gusty northwest wind. Lows into the low to mid 40s. High pressure builds in Friday and for the start of the weekend. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Highs Friday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, then into the 60s for highs Saturday. Chance for rainfall again late day Sunday and for early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCTD. SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: TURNING MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

