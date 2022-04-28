AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28TH: 38°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

*Fire Weather Alerts in effect for the Twin Tiers for the end of the workweek*

High pressure our main weather-maker through the end of the workweek. Sunshine Thursday afternoon, then clear conditions for the evening and overnight. A dry airmass combined with no cloud cover setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly as the sun goes down. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Another sunny but windy afternoon Friday. Wind out of the north/northwest10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible Highs into the mid to upper 50s. High pressure keeping a dry airmass in place. Dry air combined with a strong wind making conditions favorable for any fires to spread quickly. Clear conditions through the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

High pressure still in place for Saturday. Mostly sunny for the start of the weekend. Staying dry and again breezy for the afternoon. Highs Saturday to near 60 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Dry weather continues through the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers returns late Sunday into the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Multiple weak disturbances moving through early next week bringing the chance for additional showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs early next week in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

