AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 9TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 9TH: 41°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:15 PM

A large and strong area of high pressure is the main weather-maker through midweek. Sunshine Monday and mainly clear conditions continue through the overnight. Dry air combined with no clouds and a calm wind setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly as the sun goes down. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Another round of sunshine heading our way Tuesday. Dry and pleasant afternoon with highs into the low to mid 70s. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Weather on repeat for Wednesday. More sunshine and dry weather continues. Highs into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 40s. Winds turning from northeasterly to southeasterly by Thursday, which will mean a slight increase in moisture but also temperatures. High Thursday near 80 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Increasing clouds continue Friday as high pressure moves in and our next weather-maker approaches. Highs again near 80 degrees. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend and early next week. Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

