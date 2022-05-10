AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10TH: 41°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

A large and strong area of high pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Sunshine Tuesday and mainly clear conditions continue through the overnight. Overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Weather on repeat for Wednesday. Another day of sunshine and dry weather continues. Highs into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Winds turning from northeasterly to southeasterly by Thursday, which will mean a slight increase in moisture and temperatures. High Thursday near 80 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows into the low to mid 50s. Increasing clouds continue Friday as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker approaches. Stray rainfall possible, but most will stay dry. Highs again near 80 degrees. Increasing moisture and mild temperatures combined with a few weak disturbances brings the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend and early next week, but it won’t be a washout. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE STRAY RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

