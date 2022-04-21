AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 21ST: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 21ST: 36°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:55 PM

Secondary front rolls through Thursday night, but with limited moisture. Mostly cloudy and a few sprinkles may still be felt for the early overnight. Otherwise, high pressure building into the region leads to gradual clearing into early Friday morning. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure pressure in place for Friday. Dry end to the workweek with increasing mid and high-level clouds through late day. Breezy northwest wind and highs near 60 degrees. Building clouds for the overnight as a weak disturbance approaches. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Weak disturbance with limited moisture moves through on Saturday. Clouds return and the chance for isolated showers. Rainfall staying light, if any at all. Highs Saturday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Drying out for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Some sunshine returns Sunday. Highs nearing 80 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Remaining mild Monday with highs into the 70s. Dry start to Monday, but a front moves through late day. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns and continues for the overnight. Chance for showers continues Tuesday as the front almost stalls over the area. Front finally moves through midweek and we will feel a drop in temperatures.

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 3029

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

