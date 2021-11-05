Sunshine returns and sticks with us throughout the weekend
AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5TH 53°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 32°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:44 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:57 PM
It has been another cold start across the Twin Tiers with temperatures in the 20s for our wake up this morning. This is actually below average with normal lows into the low 30s. Temperatures will increase this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s. Our day has also been welcomed by clear conditions and this will be the trend throughout the day due to an area of high pressure that has built into the Northeast, so plenty of sunshine is in store for us today. Overnight we stay dry and clear with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s. It will be another cold night across the Twin Tiers. The good news is that sunshine sticks around for the weekend. We stay dry as well. Highs rise back into the 50s over the weekend.
Sunshine continues as we head into Monday! A great way to start the next workweek. An added bonus is temperatures rising back into the low 60s for the day. Cloud cover starts to return on Tuesday but we stay dry. Temperatures on Tuesday rise back into the low 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions stick with us for Wednesday and a spotty shower is possible but most will stay dry. Thursday sees a better chance for showers. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday remain into the mid to upper 50s.
Have an amazing day!
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 27
SATURDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 53 LOW: 30
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 57 LOW: 35
MONDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 61 LOW: 42
TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE
HIGH: 61 LOW: 43
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS
HIGH: 58 LOW: 39
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 56 LOW: 46
