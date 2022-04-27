AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27TH: 37°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:02 PM

*Fire Weather Watch in effect for the Northern Tier for the end of the workweek*

Cold northwest wind continues to bring lake-enhanced clouds and light showers to flurries to the area through Wednesday night. Lows in the mid 20 to near 30 degrees.

Dry air filters into the region Thursday with high pressure building overhead. Lingering clouds in the early morning giving way to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Dry air in place combined with wind gusts over 30 mph setting the stage for any fires to be able to spread. This will be our main concern both Thursday and Friday. Clear Thursday night and staying dry. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

High pressure in control of the region for the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine as dry weather continues. Staying windy, but feeling a gradual warming trend. Highs Friday into the low to mid 50s. Highs Saturday to near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday, but staying dry through the afternoon. Highs into the 60s. Chance for showers returns Sunday night and early next week. Highs early next week in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AFTERNOON & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

