Sunshine to start our day with cloud cover increasing late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 28°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Today will be a nice day with some sunshine returning. We started off chilly this morning but we will see those temperatures rise throughout the day. Highs for the day will reach the upper 40s. Mid and high level clouds move in late afternoon and cloud cover continues to increase as we head throughout the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight are in the low 30s.

For Thanksgiving, we start off dry with just cloudy conditions. A cold front is causing these cloudy conditions and moves in during the afternoon. Some spotty showers are possible around noon on Thursday with more scattered showers likely around dinner time and into the evening. Highs on Thursday reach the upper 40s. Overnight, the cold front exits and we get this westerly flow ushering in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers are more concentrated during the morning hours and become a little more spotty by late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures on Friday are into the upper 30s.

Heading into the weekend, we stay dry but cloudy both days. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are in the upper 30s. Lake-effect snow showers move in Sunday night and linger into Monday. Temperatures remain into the upper 30s on Monday for our highs. Tuesday is a cloudy day with a mix of rain and snow showers that will be lake-effect. Highs on Tuesday are in the low 40s.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE. INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS LATE DAY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY. LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE AM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

