AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 38°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:20 PM

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Upper-level low pressure finally losing it’s hold on the region. One more mostly cloudy day to get through before sunshine returns. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Spotty showers for the evening, then becoming stray for the overnight. Steuben County has the best chances for showers after sunset. Higher elevations may see some wet snow and/or snow pellets mix in with rainfall. Winds shift to more south/southwesterly late, which will lift showers farther north into the predawn hours Thursday. Partial clearing late and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

Stubborn clouds stick around Thursday as we see some lingering impacts from low pressure over the region. Another day with a gusty southwest wind. Highs near 50 degrees, still trending colder than average for this time of the year.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Small disturbance moves through for the evening and early overnight. Slight chance for a shower, but most staying dry. Some clearing takes place for the late night. Frost possible as winds weaken and lows nearing 30 degrees.

END OF THE WORKWEEK & WEEKEND:

We dry out for the end of the workweek as high pressure builds back into the region. Sunshine returns Friday and into the start of the weekend, coming along with warmer temperatures. Stray shower possible late day Sunday and Monday, but best chances staying to our east.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS BECOMING STRAY

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS. STRAY PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter