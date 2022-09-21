AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 48°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM

Cold fronts moving through bringing rainfall back to the area along with a drop in temperatures. Increasing clouds Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front moving in. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight into the predawn hours Thursday. Potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with hail, gusty wind and heavy rain all a concern. Lows near 60 degrees.

Secondary cold front pushes through mid Thursday. Scattered showers through sunrise Thursday, then becoming isolated by mid morning. Another round of showers developing for the afternoon as the cold front moves through. Winds out of the northwest with gusts over 25 mph. Temperatures dropping just in time for the official start of fall. Highs near 60 degrees. Lake-enhanced showers continue into late day and overnight, mainly downwind of Lake Ontario. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

High pressure builds in Friday and for the start of the weekend. Isolated showers around Friday morning, then decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Highs Friday in the low to mid 50s. Mainly clear and cold overnight with lows near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into early Saturday morning for those able to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine continues Saturday. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for rainfall again late day Sunday and for early next week. Fall temperatures continue, as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 50

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCTD. SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: TURNING MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

