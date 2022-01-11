Temperatures rebound midweek, chance for light showers/flurries

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11TH: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:56 PM

Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions Tuesday evening and overnight. Staying dry and very cold. Lows near 10 degrees.

Increasing cloud cover Wednesday as our next disturbance approaches the region. Staying dry through the afternoon with a rebound in temperatures. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 30s, closer to average for this time of the year. Stray light shower or flurry overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance for stray showers or flurries during the day Thursday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Cold front sweeps through overnight into Friday morning, which brings the chance for lake-effect showers. Lows near 20 degrees. Cold front also bringing another blast of arctic air Friday and for the weekend. Highs Friday near 20 degrees with breezy conditions. Overnight lows near zero degrees. Dangerously cold with wind chill values below zero into the start of the weekend. Very cold conditions continue this weekend with highs Saturday only into the teens, then into the 20s for highs Sunday. Slight chance for showers this weekend, but most of the area stays dry. Chance for showers returns early next week.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS/FLURRIES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

​​FRIDAY: AM FLURRIES, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter