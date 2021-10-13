Trending mild through Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 38°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:29 PM

Isolated showers or sprinkles possible Wednesday evening into the early overnight. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions and patchy valley fog possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Stubborn clouds holding on Thursday with limited sunshine. Still, trending mild this time of the year with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Stray light shower possible late as our next weather-maker approaches. Lows near 60 degrees.

Chance for spotty showers Friday, but not everyone will see rainfall. Otherwise, another day with more clouds compared to sun. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s. Chance for stray showers overnight. Lows nearing 60 degrees.

Best chances for rainfall this week will be Saturday as low pressure moves into the region and pushes a cold front through the area. Showers become likely Saturday with rumbles of thunder also possible. Windy afternoon and highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Cold front moves through heading into the overnight, then a strong northwest wind brings the chance for lake-enhanced showers for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Chance for lake-enhanced showers continues Sunday. Staying windy and highs approaching 60 degrees, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Stray shower may linger early Monday, then decreasing clouds. Highs Monday nearing 60 degrees. High pressure brings dry weather for midweek.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISO. T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

