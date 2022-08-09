AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 9TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 9TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Not so warm and humid Tuesday evening and overnight. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees for overnight lows. Variable clouds and fog developing late.

Front stays to our south Wednesday with high pressure to our north and west. Staying dry through the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Warm but comfortable as northwest winds continue to usher drier air into the region. Highs near 80 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Dry overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Weak cold front with limited moisture moves through Thursday. Passing light shower and thunderstorm possible for the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. Cool but dry overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees. High pressure settles overhead Friday and for the weekend bringing pleasant conditions. Staying dry and feeling comfortable. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s. Highs for the weekend near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: VARIABLE CLOUDS. AREAS OF FOG

HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LIGHT PASSING SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter