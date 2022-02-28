Warmer into midweek, chance showers returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 18°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:56 PM

High pressure moving out through Monday night. Building cloud cover for the evening into the overnight. Northern portions of the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes have a slight chance for light snow showers. Otherwise, most of the area staying dry. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Warm front lifts through the region Tuesday morning. South winds with gusts over 20 mph at times. Winds helping temperatures into the low to mid 40s for afternoon highs. Cold front moves through late day, which brings the chance for rain to light snow showers by late afternoon and early evening. Winds turn to out of the northwest following the cold front, which will allow for a chance for lake-effect showers overnight. Any snowfall staying light with mainly trace amounts. Lows near 30 degrees.

Drying out early Wednesday. Quiet for the afternoon under filtered sunshine. Highs near 40 degrees. A fast moving system pushes through the region Wednesday night bringing our next chance for snow showers. Overall snowfall staying light with most seeing around 1″ or less. Lows into the 20s. Breezy northwest winds allowing for lingering lake-effect Thursday. Otherwise, cold with highs approaching 30 degrees. Decreasing cloud cover through late day. High pressure provides a quiet end to the workweek. Highs Friday near freezing. Chance for showers returns this weekend along with warmer temperatures. Chance for showers continues early next week.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 6

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

