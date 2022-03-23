AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23RD: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23RD: 25°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Frontal system spreading scattered rain showers across the Twin Tiers through Wednesday night. Isolated rumbles of thunder possible, coming along with strong wind gusts and downpours. Otherwise, cloudy and windy conditions with sustained winds out of the south/southeast 10-20 mph. Lows near 40 degrees.

Stray shower early Thursday. Most of the day staying dry through the afternoon with a few breaks in cloud cover, but an isolated shower not completely out of the question. Highs back into the mid to upper 50s, leading to the warmest day of the week. Chance for showers returns for the evening and overnight with a few downpours again possible. Lows near 40 degrees.

On-and-off again rain chances continuing Friday and for the weekend. Overall rainfall staying light. Limited sunshine and breezy. Highs both Friday and Saturday near 50 degrees. We could see a little snow mix in for the evenings and overnights as temperatures drop. Lows Friday night into the 30s, then near 30 degrees for lows Saturday night. A breezy northwest in favor of lake-enhanced showers Sunday into early Monday morning. Colder with highs near freezing both days. Slightly warmer into midweek.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. DAYTIME STRAY SHOWER, PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 14

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter