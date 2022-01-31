Warmer Tuesday & Wednesday, potential winter storm Thursday & Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 31ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 31ST: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:21 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the start of the workweek. Clear to mostly clear Monday evening through the overnight. Limited to no cloud cover combined with a light wind and snow on the ground helping temperatures to drop quick after sunset. Overnight lows into the single digits.

Heading into a nice start to February. Mostly to partly sunny, staying dry but breezy. Winds out of the south 10-20 mph, which will help bump our temperatures up. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Staying dry through the overnight with building clouds. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Turning cloudy Wednesday. Frontal boundary approaching the region from the west brings the chance for a stray shower during the day time, best chances into western New York. Highs near 40 degrees.

Keeping an eye on the Wednesday night through Friday night time frame for a potential winter storm. This system will be temperatures dependent, depending on where the frontal boundary sets up over the area. Models are not agreeing on precipitation type at this early vantage point, but agreeing on timing of precipitation. We will see a rain and light snow mix starting Wednesday night. The Euro model is showing rain to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain by Thursday afternoon, then a slow transition to snowfall by late Thursday night into Friday morning. The GFS model is showing a colder solution, having the transition to snow occur early in the day Thursday. If the GFS solution proves true, this means more snow and less sleet and freezing rain. Regardless, this is looking like a measurable snow event with a high probability of 4+” of snow for most of the Twin Tiers. Also, expect for travel hazards Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday in the upper 20s to mid 30s, warmest temperatures into the Northern Tier. Highs Friday near 20 degrees. Slight chance for showers Saturday. Highs near 20 degrees. Chance for showers again Sunday night into early next week.

TUESDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LINGERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

