Warmer weekend, active weather Sunday into early next week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4TH: 19°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:01 PM

High pressure moving out Friday night and upper-level moisture moving in. Increasing mid and high-level clouds through the overnight. Lows into the teens.

Filtered sunshine returning for Saturday with mid and high-level clouds overhead. Weak disturbance brings the chance for some late day sprinkles. Dry air at the surface, though, so it will be hard for rain to make it to the ground. Turning breezy and highs into the low to mid 40s. Building cloud cover overnight with patchy drizzle possible late. Lows near 40 degrees.

Warm front lifts Sunday. South/southwesterly winds 10-20 mph and gusts over 35 mph possible. Winds will help usher in mild temperatures, but will also bring moisture into the region. Chance for showers returns for the morning, then stray showers possible for the late day. Overall, the day won’t be a washout. Rainfall totals less than 0.25″. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 60s, well above average for this time of the year. Mild temperatures causing snowmelt, which may run off into rivers and cause a slight rise in water levels. Overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Rain becomes likely on Monday with the potential to be heavy at times. With Sunday’s snowmelt and potentially heavy rain on Monday, we’ll need to keep an eye on water levels as localized flooding will become possible. Highs Monday into the low to mid 40s. Lingering rain showers turning to snow showers overnight. Light accumulations possible. Lows near freezing. Showers may linger Tuesday. Windy and highs near 40 degrees. Wednesday looks to stay dry. Highs nearing 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. BREEZY & SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

