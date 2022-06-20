AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 20TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 20TH: 54°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the start of the workweek, but changes ahead by Monday night. Plenty of sunshine Monday, then increasing clouds into the overnight. Slight chance for a shower late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Warm front slowly moves into the region for Tuesday. Stray shower or rumble of thunder possible, but not everyone will see rainfall. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80 degrees. Spotty rainfall possible for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Best chances for showers and thunderstorms this week will be on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region during the late day hours. Thunderstorms will be slow moving with plenty of moisture over the region to tap into, so there is potential for heavy rainfall. Hot and humid Wednesday with highs into the low to mid 80s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. Drying out for the overnight and lows near 60 degrees. High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday along with dry conditions. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees, then into the low to mid 80s for high Friday. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry start to the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday and early next week with a cold front moving into the region.

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

