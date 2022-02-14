Warming up into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 16°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:39 PM

High pressure building into the region leads to decreasing clouds Monday evening. Turning mostly clear and very cold overnight. Lows in the single digits to near zero degrees.

Winds pick back up Tuesday out of the west/northwest. Partial sunshine for the afternoon with more cloud cover over the Southern Tier versus the Northern Tier. Dry and breezy for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 20s, but wind chill temperatures only into the teens for the afternoon. Decreasing clouds for the evening. Temperatures fall to near 10 degrees for overnight lows.

Increasing winds out of the south Wednesday. Increasing cloud cover and warming temperatures into the morning, filtered sunshine and mild for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Building clouds overnight into Thursday. Lows near 40 degrees. Rain becomes likely Thursday, coming along with above average temperatures. Highs into the 50s. Heaviest rain falling overnight with totals for the day near 1″. Taking into consideration snowmelt and ice break up on rivers and streams, this poses the threat of localized flooding and ice jams. Cold front moves through early Friday morning. Rain mixing with and turning to snow in the morning, then lingering lake-effect for the afternoon. Windy and cold with highs nearing 30 degrees early in the day. Few showers possible for the start of the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 30s. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week.

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN BECOMES LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 26

​​FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

