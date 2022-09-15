AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 75°
AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 50°
THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM
THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:18 PM
Fall-like Thursday with cooler than average temperatures. Clear to mainly clear conditions for the evening and overnight combined with light winds setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost possible for our colder locations. Patchy valley fog also possible.
Sunshine returns Friday helping our temperatures rebound into the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Dry and comfortable for the afternoon. High clouds filter in for the late day and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Southerly winds warm us up for the weekend with highs near 80 degrees. Stray showers and thunderstorms possible late day Sunday, but best chances for rainfall will be for the overnight and Monday. Slow moving front brings showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday. Drying out early Tuesday with a weak area of high pressure building in. Next weather-maker arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.
THURSDAY NIGHT: CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG & PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE
LOW: 39
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/FEW HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 51
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/FEW HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 82 LOW: 58
SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 84 LOW: 61
MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 59
TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 52
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY OVERNIGHT RAINFALL POSSIBLE
HIGH: 80 LOW: 56
THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 51
