Wind Chill Advisory begins Friday evening, potential Winter Storm arriving late Sunday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:58 PM

*Wind Chill Advisory in effect for a portion of the Twin Tiers starting Friday evening*

Chance for light showers Thursday evening and overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and mild for lows this time of the year. Temperatures cooling into the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Lingering light showers early Friday as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front also bringing another blast of arctic air Friday and for the weekend. Highs Friday near 30 degrees, which will happen early in the day. Temperatures dropping through the 20s for the afternoon with windy conditions. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 7 pm, when wind chill values drop below zero. Overnight lows near zero degrees, but wind chill values near -20 degrees into early Saturday morning. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes or less with values this low.

Dangerously cold conditions with wind chill values below zero into the start of the weekend. Very cold conditions continue this weekend with highs Saturday only into the teens, then overnight lows again near zero degrees. Highs Sunday into the 20s, below average for this time of the year. Next concern turns toward a coastal storm moving in Sunday night and for Monday. Track of this storm will play a role in how much snowfall we see, and whether or not any rain will mix in. Confidence is increasing for accumulating snowfall during this time, though. Early models showing an average of near 12″ of snowfall between Sunday night and Monday night, with locally higher and lower amounts possible. These numbers could change over the next few model runs. Chance for lake-effect showers continues into midweek.

​​FRIDAY: AM FLURRIES, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 13 LOW: -2

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 4

