Winter Storm Warning in effect until Friday morning/afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Twin Tiers until Friday morning/afternoon.

Cold front moving slowly across the Twin Tiers Thursday. This boundary is the separation between cold and warm air, and will mean the difference between snow and a wintry mix. The boundary setting up near the N.Y. and Pa. border for the afternoon, with those locations seeing a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Warmer air continues into Bradford County, so expecting a cold rain for there to continue into the evening hours. Boundary continues to shift southeast during the evening and overnight. Wintry mix turning to all snow through late overnight and predawn hours Friday. Precipitation will be the heaviest during the overnight and early morning hours Friday. Lows into the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Steady snow Friday morning, which will be light to moderate through the early morning commute. Steady snow then tapers to scattered snow showers by the afternoon, which may linger into the overnight. Breezy with highs Friday near 20 degrees, then overnight lows into the single digits for most. Snow totals from this system will be highest into the Southern Tier, where locations can expect generally 8-12″. Isolated higher amounts possible, mainly into northern Steuben and Schuyler counties. We’ll have an overlap in numbers closer to the N.Y. and Pa. border as this will be the area that will see more of a wintery mix of precipitation. Expecting 6-10″ in this location, highest amounts of snow into higher elevations. 3-6″ of snow into southern portions of Bradford and Tioga (Pa.) counties, but these areas will see higher ice totals.

Drying out Saturday with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs near 20 degrees. Mainly clear and very cold overnight with some locations below zero for temperatures. Increasing clouds through the day Sunday. Highs near freezing. Mainly dry early next week. Seasonable temperatures return.

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. AM SNOW LIKELY, THEN SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 21 LOW: -5

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 16

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter