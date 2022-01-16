Winter Storm Warning in effect until late day Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 16TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:02 PM

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Twin Tiers until early Monday evening

Area of low pressure impacting the northeast Sunday night through Monday. Snow spreads across the Twin Tiers starting around sunset Sunday. Steady snow continues overnight, and heavy at times with rates of 1″ per hour possible. Pockets of dry air along with warmer air aloft begin to work in by predawn Monday. Steady snowfall tapers to scattered showers with the potential for a wintry mix to also occur. Best chances for a wintry mix will be in the northeast Pennsylvania. Most likely locations to see just snow rather than a wintry mix will be in Steuben and Schuyler counties. Coldest temperatures near 20 degrees will happen early in the night, then slowly warm into the morning hours.

Low pressure pulls off the coast through Monday. Winds increasing out of the northwest setting us up for lake-effect showers through the remainder of the afternoon and overnight. Overall snowfall totals of 6-12″, highest amounts into the Southern Tier. Northern portions of Steuben and Schuyler counties will see closer to 12″, but isolated higher amounts possible. Blowing snow will also be another concern. Temperatures dropping through the 20s for the afternoon. Overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Lingering lake-effect showers Tuesday, but staying light. Cold with highs into the low to mid 20s. Overnight lows nearing 10 degrees. A weak system moves in Wednesday. Chance for light snow then rain showers. Highs near 40 degrees. Cold front drops our temperatures Thursday, but also sets us up for stray lake-effect showers. Highs near 20 degrees. Mainly dry Friday and Saturday. Highs into the teens to near 20 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS MAY LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE

HIGH: 20 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COLD

HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

