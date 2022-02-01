AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 1ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 1ST: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:22 PM

Winter Storm Watch issued for the Twin Tiers Wednesday night into Friday.

Heading into a nice start to February. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and breezy. The evening brings increasing high clouds, then building cloud cover overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Turning cloudy Wednesday. Frontal boundary approaching the region from the west brings the chance for a stray shower during the day time, best chances into western New York. Highs near 40 degrees.

Keeping an eye on the Wednesday night through Friday afternoon as a winter storm impacts the region. This system will be temperatures dependent, depending on where the frontal boundary sets up and nearly stalls over the area on Thursday. Models are not agreeing on precipitation type at this early vantage point. We will see a rain and light snow mix starting Wednesday night. The Euro model is showing rain turning to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain by Thursday afternoon, then a slow transition to snowfall by late Thursday evening into Friday morning. The GFS model is showing a colder solution, having the transition to snow occur early in the day Thursday. If the GFS solution proves true, this means more snow and less sleet and freezing rain. Area of uncertainty will be close to the New York and Pennsylvania border, dependent on where the frontal boundary sets up over the area. Regardless, this is looking like a measurable snow event. The numbers below are subject to change in the next couple model runs. Also, expect for travel hazards Thursday and Friday morning.

Highs Thursday in the upper 20s to mid 30s, warmest temperatures into the Northern Tier as colder air works into the region from west to east. Highs Friday near 20 degrees. Slight chance for showers this weekend. Highs near 20 degrees Saturday. Highs close to freezing Sunday and early next week.

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LINGERS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 22 LOW: -1

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

