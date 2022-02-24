Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 18°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:50 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday evening until Friday afternoon*

Snow moves into the Twin Tiers from southwest to northeast through midnight Thursday night. Onset of precipitation will be just snow, but turning over to a wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain quickly into the Northern Tier. Warmer air aloft allowing for the transition to a wintry mix, and this will nudge further north into the Southern Tier into the predawn hours Friday. Precipitation will be steady and moderate to heavy at times into the predawn hours, as well. Lows into the 20s.

Mixed scattered showers continue Friday morning, then stray lake-effect will take us through late day. Winds 10-20 mph and highs for the day into the low to mid 30s. The Southern Tier will see 4-7″ of snow from Thursday night through late day Friday, highest amounts closer to the Finger Lakes. The Northern Tier will see 1-4″ of accumulating snow, but more ice with accumulations of 0.10-0.25″ possible. Regardless, it will be a messy commute Thursday night and through the first half of Friday. Stray lake-effect Friday night. Lows nearing 10 degrees.

Stray lake-effect possible early Saturday morning, then drying out with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Cold front moves through late day Sunday, which brings the chance for snow showers. Late day snow squalls also possible, which will bring a brief burst of snowfall and low visibility. Highs into the 30s. Chance for showers lingers early Monday. Highs near 20 degrees. Chance for showers again midweek.

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. EARLY LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 8

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter