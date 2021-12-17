AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 20°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting early Saturday morning.

Building clouds Friday evening into the overnight as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Stray showers possible late, best chances into the Northern Tier. Lows near 30 degrees.

Low pressure moves into the region from the south for the start of the weekend. Snow mixing with sleet and freezing rain before sunrise in the Northern Tier, pushing north into the Southern Tier around sunrise or shortly after. As surface temperatures warm above freezing, we will see a transition to cold rain by late morning and early afternoon. Steady precipitation turning to scattered showers through late day. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s. Showers taper for the most part during the evening, but stay showers still possible overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. The Southern Tier is looking at an average of 1-2″ for snow accumulation through Saturday morning and afternoon, isolated higher amounts possible into northern portions of Steuben and Schuyler counties. The Northern Tier seeing less snow, closer to trace amounts, but more ice accumulation through the late day hours. Regardless, untreated surfaces likely to be slick Saturday. Be careful when heading out the door.

Chance for stray showers Sunday, but staying mainly to our north and west. Breezy northwest wind and highs reaching into the low to mid 30s. Decreasing clouds into the evening and overnight as high pressure builds into the region Lows near 20 degrees. Staying dry through early next week. Highs early next week near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN, THEN POSSIBLE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

