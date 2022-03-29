AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29TH: 27°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:30 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a portion of the Twin Tiers Wednesday morning until the afternoon.*

High pressure leading to decreasing clouds Tuesday afternoon. Turning mainly clear for the overnight. Winds subside and temperatures drop into the low to mid teens.

Next disturbance moving in for us Wednesday, which brings our next chance for showers. Building clouds into sunrise Wednesday as moisture moves into the region. Chance for light snow showers returning by early morning, but snow will have to fight dry air at the surface before hitting the ground. The main concern turns to the potential for a wintry mix by late morning into the early afternoon. Quick coating of snow possible, mainly in higher elevations. Also, potential for a glazing of ice into the early afternoon hours. Untreated surfaces likely to become slippery. Breezy southerly winds and highs near 40 degrees. Mainly dry for the evening and overnight, but a stray shower possible late. Lows near 40 degrees.

Cold front moves through on Thursday, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Any sunshine we see before the cold front moves through late day, this will help fuel thunderstorm development. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible with strong winds the main concern. Otherwise, a mild day ahead of the cold front with breezy southerly winds helping temperatures to near 70 degrees. Stray lake-effect rain shower possible overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Temperatures again drop for Friday, but a little closer to average for this time of the year. Chance for light showers to end the workweek. Highs into the low to mid 40s. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry weekend ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable into next week.

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter